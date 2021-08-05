Nelson County residents express frustration over nighttime train horn noise

FABER, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Faber area of Nelson County, all is quiet until a familiar noise is heard approaching.

A Norfolk Southern train makes its way through the rural community Wednesday.

Although trains have run through this area for years, residents say the horn noise has only gotten louder as of late.

“When those Fitbits tell you you’re only getting an hour of the proper sleep, that brought it to our attention. Something’s wrong,” said Kenneth Van Der Noot.

Van Der Noot lives only yards from a crossing, but says in his three decades of living here, the horn noise hasn’t ever been this loud.

“The volume, the noise, the horns, especially the horns at night have become a real concern noise. We find it to be a health hazard for lack of sleep,” he said.

The noise from the crossing has him and others losing sleep, and counting sheep isn’t enough for a good night’s rest.

Jesse Rutherford with the county’s board of supervisors says communication with Norfolk Southern hasn’t gone well either.

“These people [who live near the crossings] have been on the railroads for many decades, two to three decades, and it’s not like that they’re not used to trains and the horn ... so it would just be nice to get a little bit of communication and hopefully get some answers,” said Rutherford.

For now, the trains will continue to roll through as people look for a solution.

Van Der Noot says he wants this to be a quiet zone in the long run.

“We asked for a quiet zone be put in this area from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” he said.

Norfolk Southern responded for comment by email Wednesday with the following statement:

“Norfolk Southern is committed to being a good corporate citizen in the communities through which we operate. The rail line through Nelson County is a freight and passenger route with high traffic volumes. We operate in accordance with federal regulations, which require locomotive horns to be sounded in advance of all public highway-rail grade crossings as a safety precaution. Under the Train Horn Rule, locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings.

Residents can report specific incidents and concerns by calling the number posted on the emergency notification sign at highway-rail crossings.”

