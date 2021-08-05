Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 702,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,546 deaths

Latest News

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
Austin Lanz was out on bail from Cobb County, Georgia.
Man who killed officer was out on bail, authorities say
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
Biden administration’s mixed COVID messaging adds confusion on vaccines, masks
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies