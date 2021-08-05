Advertise With Us
Hot Friday Ahead. Clouds to Start Weekend

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Any spotty shower fading away. Mostly clear skies return with another comfortable night and some patchy fog developing. Temperatures will turn much warmer Friday and the humidity will increase as we move into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature some spotty to scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible, with more clouds to start the day. Hot and humid with the return of 90s by Sunday into much of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Patchy fog. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dry Friday evening for your outdoor plans. Lows in the 60s by dawn.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some hazy sun. Watching for a possible shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s.Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s

