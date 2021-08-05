Advertise With Us
Gov. Northam to hold briefing on COVID-19 today at 2 p.m.

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam will be giving an update on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

Northam is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. today.

You can watch a live stream of the event below, and NBC29 will also be live tweeting.

This article will be updated with information announced at Thursday’s briefing.

