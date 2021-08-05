Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam delivered an update on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Thursday, Aug. 5.

He started by saying cases are rising again in Virginia due to the delta variant. Northam said a large majority of those who are catching COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“Cases are rising again, and so are hospitalizations,” Northam said. “The only way we can beat this virus is vaccination.”

Northam said all state employees need to be vaccinated by Sept. 1. Those who don’t will need to be tested weekly. Northam says Virginia has roughly 120,000 state employees.

Northam says Virginia is currently seeing an average of 13,000 people a day getting a vaccine shot.

“The time for waiting is over,” Gov. Northam says. “Get vaccinated.”

NOW: @GovernorVA says state law passed earlier this year by General Assembly requires both in-person learning options and to follow CDC guidance (masks in schools). Northam says those school divisions thinking not about not having districts mask up, to check with legal counsel. — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 5, 2021

