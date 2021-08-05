Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam delivered an update on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Thursday, Aug. 5.

He started by saying cases are rising again in Virginia due to the delta variant. Northam said a large majority of those who are catching COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“Cases are rising again, and so are hospitalizations,” Northam said. “The only way we can beat this virus is vaccination.”

Northam said all state employees need to be vaccinated by Sept. 1. Those who don’t will need to be tested weekly. Northam says Virginia has roughly 120,000 state employees.

Northam says Virginia is currently seeing an average of 13,000 people a day getting a vaccine shot.

“The time for waiting is over,” Gov. Northam says. “Get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 702,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,546 deaths

Latest News

According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in...
Majority of unvaccinated Virginian adults do not plan to get vaccine, poll says
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Hotel room (FILE)
COVID changes hotel industry and guest experience
Bird feeders OK to be put up again in Virginia
Credit: Mayuresh Abhyankar
UVA Health researchers working on intranasal COVID-19 vaccine