As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, UVA infectious disease doctors push for vaccinations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the past few weeks, University of Virginia Health has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

“We have seen an increase over the past, I’d say, eight weeks,” said Dr. Reid Adams, CEO of UVA Medical Center. “We were running somewhere around eight to 10, we’re now running in the 15-20 range.”

Like many parts of the country dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.

“The vast majority of these folks have not been vaccinated and also have not previously recovered from COVID-19,” said Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert with UVA Health.

Virginia’s COVID-19 positivity rate is climbing back up. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate is now at almost 7%.

This comes as the Delta variant sweeps through the commonwealth. Dr. Jackson said the variant will not be the last one we see.

“There’s no reason to believe that Sars-CoV2 has reached a plateau in terms of its transmissibility and additional variants are likely to arise overtime,” he said.

Because of the virus’ ability to mutate, Jackson says getting vaccinated is the best way to not only protect ourselves, but to prevent harmful mutations from spreading.

“I think the number one thing that we need to do is increase vaccination rates. There’s data that even on a county level in the United States that where you have higher rates of vaccination, you have lower rates of COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Jackson is now calling on the government to act.

“We already have a lottery in Virginia, might as well have a vaccination lottery,” he said. “I think there’s at least some data that that helps get people off the fence. Expanding some vaccination mandates for people who are kind of in a public-facing role would be positive.”

His plea is not only to protect yourself, but to protect everyone.

“Not only does the burden of disease fall most heavily on people who are most marginalized in our society, but also, that everyone’s health and well-being is dependent on the health and well-being of their neighbor,” Jackson said.

