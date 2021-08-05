Charlottesville Football ready to play with heart this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville football team did not post a win during the six-game spring season, and they’ve lost sixteen games in a row, overall.

But the Black Knights did not have long to wait to get back on the field, and get back on track, with just three months separating the end of one season from the beginning of the next.

“It’s weird,” says senior OT/OLB Ehnay Soe. “Everything is so fast, but it’s good to be back.”

Senior QB Caldwell Boyles adds, “It’s different to only have a couple weeks off. A couple days, maybe, until you’re right back at it.”

Charlottesville will field a small, but committed team this year.

“We don’t have many numbers,” says Boyles “We have less than 30 guys. Maybe even less than 25 guys, but I think our core group of guys are going to have the same amount of heart, and we’re going to go out there and try to win every game.”

Senior QB/S Jory Cardoza says, “Everybody here wants to win. We know what it’s been like, and we’re here to change that. That’s our mentality, that’s our attitude going into the season.

Charlottesville will be looking to post a winning record for the first time since 2017. The Black Knights say the seeds for success, were sown during the summer.

“I think that’s where the great teams become great,” says Boyles, “is the work that nobody sees.”

Head coach Eric Sherry says, “The weightlifting has definitely helped. We talked about playing as one, and having that approach of, we’re not going to be able to come off the field. We just don’t have the depth. If you’re on that football field, enjoy playing football.”

“I play both ways,” says Soe. “It takes a lot of energy, but playing both ways is fun, too.”

What they lack in numbers, the Knights plan on making up for in effort.

“The kids we have here are doing great,” says Sherry. “They’re working their rear ends off.”

Cardoza adds, “Our seniors really care about this program. We’ve been here every day.”

“There’s nothing we can do about the numbers,” says Boyles, “but you can control how much passion you play with, how much heart you play with, and that’s what we care about right now.”

Charlottesville will open the season at Western Albemarle on August 27th.

