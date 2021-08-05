Advertise With Us
BRHD offering multiple places to get vaccinated

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is laying out all the different ways you can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

BRHD is offering vaccines four days a week inside the former J.Crew store in Fashion Square, at Walmarts throughout the health district, at mobile health unit vaccination walk-up events, and at community events.

“In addition, all of our local health departments are offering vaccines one-day-a-week at each location,” BRHD spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

“We want people to understand that immunity is the only way that this thing is going to go away, and enough people have to be immune for all the vaccines to be able to work and for this disease to become endemic,” Doctor Jeff Vergales, a pediatric cardiologist, said.

You can click here for a full list of places to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the BRHD.

