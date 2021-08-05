Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bird feeders OK to be put up again in Virginia

(WMTV)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says bird feeders are OK to put up again.

The number of sick bird cases has declined and remained concentrated in the northern region of Virginia. Experts still do not know what caused the bird’s illness.

Experts recommend that bird feeders and birdbaths be cleaned once a week with a bleach and water solution.

In a statement from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, people are reminded that birds do not depend on bird feeders at this time in the year and cases could resurge as the cause of this illness is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 702,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,546 deaths

Latest News

According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in...
Majority of unvaccinated Virginian adults do not plan to get vaccine, poll says
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Hotel room (FILE)
COVID changes hotel industry and guest experience
Credit: Mayuresh Abhyankar
UVA Health researchers working on intranasal COVID-19 vaccine