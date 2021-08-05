Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle football looking to dominate in 2021 season

Albemarle's five-year run in the playoffs ended during the condensed, six-game schedule during...
Albemarle's five-year run in the playoffs ended during the condensed, six-game schedule during the spring.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle football team will be leaning on an experienced senior class in 2021.

“We have a senior class I’m really excited about,” says head coach Brandon Isaiah. “They’ve been through a lot together.  I think one year we played like 12 or 13 sophomores starting.  A lot of those kids went through that process, got through COVID, and now they’re the leaders of the team.  We’re really excited about that group.”

Senior TE/DE Kaleb Burtram says, “It’s a great group of guys.  We’ve all played together from our freshman year and up.  I think there’s a lot of talent on this team, and that we can put it together.”

Albemarle went 3-3 during the condensed spring schedule, and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014.  Now with a full schedule, and a full preseason, they expect to be back on the postseason path this year.

“We want to get back to playing playoff football.” says Isaiah. “We have a tough district.  We added Goochland this year.  We’re going to be playing some tough opponents early in our Division 5 Classification.  It’s going to be a tough schedule, but just excited to playing good football, and hopefully in the end, we’ll be able to get into the playoffs, and try to make some noise.”

Senior RB Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. says, “We want to go past the first game, maybe win a region championship, and just keep going from there.  We’re not really worried about the Jefferson District.  We have bigger games to worry about.”

Albemarle is the only Class-5 team in the Jefferson District.

A victory in the postseason would be their first since 2016, and the Patriots say they’re going to fight hard to get there.

“I would like to put points on the board,” says Burtram. “Maybe blow some teams out.  Have fun.”

McCarthy adds, “We have to just be the best team in the area.  Dominate.  Just dominate everyone around here, because we’ve been playing football together since our sophomore year, and we kind of know what to expect now, so we just have to dominate.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam holding a briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced

Latest News

Charlottesville Football ready to play with heart this season
The Charlottesville football team at practice
Charlottesville Football ready to play with heart this season
Budget Proposal from General Assembly would allow student athletes to profit on name, image,...
General Assembly supports change to allow student-athletes to profit off likeness
JMU merchandise found at the University Outpost.
NIL legislation for college athletes up for discussion in General Assembly