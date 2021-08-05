Albemarle football looking to dominate in 2021 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle football team will be leaning on an experienced senior class in 2021.

“We have a senior class I’m really excited about,” says head coach Brandon Isaiah. “They’ve been through a lot together. I think one year we played like 12 or 13 sophomores starting. A lot of those kids went through that process, got through COVID, and now they’re the leaders of the team. We’re really excited about that group.”

Senior TE/DE Kaleb Burtram says, “It’s a great group of guys. We’ve all played together from our freshman year and up. I think there’s a lot of talent on this team, and that we can put it together.”

Albemarle went 3-3 during the condensed spring schedule, and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Now with a full schedule, and a full preseason, they expect to be back on the postseason path this year.

“We want to get back to playing playoff football.” says Isaiah. “We have a tough district. We added Goochland this year. We’re going to be playing some tough opponents early in our Division 5 Classification. It’s going to be a tough schedule, but just excited to playing good football, and hopefully in the end, we’ll be able to get into the playoffs, and try to make some noise.”

Senior RB Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. says, “We want to go past the first game, maybe win a region championship, and just keep going from there. We’re not really worried about the Jefferson District. We have bigger games to worry about.”

Albemarle is the only Class-5 team in the Jefferson District.

A victory in the postseason would be their first since 2016, and the Patriots say they’re going to fight hard to get there.

“I would like to put points on the board,” says Burtram. “Maybe blow some teams out. Have fun.”

McCarthy adds, “We have to just be the best team in the area. Dominate. Just dominate everyone around here, because we’ve been playing football together since our sophomore year, and we kind of know what to expect now, so we just have to dominate.”

