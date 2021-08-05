Albemarle County Public Schools continues free lunch program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has worked to keep students fed throughout the summer. Now, it’s looking to continue the program for the entire upcoming school year.

Federal funds were used so students could receive free lunches regardless of income eligibility. ACPS set up different spots around the county where parents could swing by and pick-up nutritious meals for their kids over summer break.

“Those months the schools were not open so we actually delivered those meals by school bus,” said Strategic Communications Officer Phil Giaramita.

A schedule was posted online where families could find out where to pick up meals.

“The question was, what was going to be the status of the program for the upcoming school year?” Giaramita said.

ACPS recently found out that federal funds will continue this program, allowing any student to be able to get a free lunch at their school when classes restart.

While these meals are free regardless of income, Albemarle County Public Schools says it is still important to fill out income information since that can help families qualify for other programs and scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.