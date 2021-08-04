Weyers Cave Fire Company gets new truck, and now they might need another

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company was on track with its plan to replace a firetruck every 10-12 years, until now.

Last month, after putting a brand new pump truck in service, another truck got hit by a car, and is out of service.

If you see a green firetruck in Augusta County, it’s likely the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company. “The first green one we got was in 1979,” said volunteer Fire Chief Alan Wampler.

Its latest firetruck, which cost more than $600,000, was added to the fleet a month ago.

“So roughly 15 days later after getting a new one in service that one got taken out of service,” stated Wampler.

Its 44,000-pound 2008 rescue engine, which at the time was parked in front of the station, was wrecked by a Dodge Charger.

“The vehicle come [sic] off the road and then hit the front of the engine right here, and then pushed it over right here where you see the oil spot,” said Wampler.

It’s a blow to the volunteer company and the people they serve, who ultimately pay for the trucks.

Wampler says they’ll work through it. “We still have two engines, and we have the ladder truck, and we have the tanker, and we have the brush truck.”

This all helps them respond to about 600 calls a year.

“We have good support from our community so whatever we decide, or what we feel we need to do or what’s best for us we’ll do it,” said Wampler.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident. As for the truck, Wampler says they’ll find out the extent of the damage and decide if it’s worth fixing.

