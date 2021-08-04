Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Weyers Cave Fire Company gets new truck, and now they might need another

The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company's rescue engine was damaged and taken out of service...
The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company's rescue engine was damaged and taken out of service when a car crashed into it.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company was on track with its plan to replace a firetruck every 10-12 years, until now.

Last month, after putting a brand new pump truck in service, another truck got hit by a car, and is out of service.

If you see a green firetruck in Augusta County, it’s likely the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company. “The first green one we got was in 1979,” said volunteer Fire Chief Alan Wampler.

Its latest firetruck, which cost more than $600,000, was added to the fleet a month ago.

“So roughly 15 days later after getting a new one in service that one got taken out of service,” stated Wampler.

Its 44,000-pound 2008 rescue engine, which at the time was parked in front of the station, was wrecked by a Dodge Charger.

“The vehicle come [sic] off the road and then hit the front of the engine right here, and then pushed it over right here where you see the oil spot,” said Wampler.

It’s a blow to the volunteer company and the people they serve, who ultimately pay for the trucks.

Wampler says they’ll work through it. “We still have two engines, and we have the ladder truck, and we have the tanker, and we have the brush truck.”

This all helps them respond to about 600 calls a year.

“We have good support from our community so whatever we decide, or what we feel we need to do or what’s best for us we’ll do it,” said Wampler.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident. As for the truck, Wampler says they’ll find out the extent of the damage and decide if it’s worth fixing.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 699,342 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,536 deaths

Latest News

Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting...
Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting virtual meetings
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a webinar hosted by the Virginia Department of Health's Office...
Fauci meets virtually with Virginia COVID leaders to analyze state of the virus, vaccinations
Albemarle County Police Department's National Night Out
Albemarle County Police emphasize community at National Night Out
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters and counter-protesters clash