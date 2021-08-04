Warmer Days Ahead. Stray T-Shower Possible Thursday PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant temperatures and low humidity continue for now. Another comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A stalled front along the coast, is the focus for much of the rain. More seasonable Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm possible, mainly West of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will turn much warmer and the humidity will increase as we move into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature some scattered storms and turning hotter with the return of 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, stray shower or storm possible. High: mid to upper 80s. Low low 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot. High: upper 80s to 90. Low upper 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s. Low upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: low to mid 90s. Low low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid, few storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid, few storms. Highs low to mid 90s.

