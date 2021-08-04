Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia House passes Democrats’ spending plan

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House has given initial approval to a spending plan for billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money.

The vote Wednesday came a day after the Democratic majority flatly rejected Republican-proposed amendments to the measure. It ultimately advanced on a bipartisan vote of 71-25.

The Senate was expected to take its first full floor vote on the measure later in the day.

There are more votes to go before the legislation goes to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.

The budget is intended to help small businesses, improve air quality in public schools, bolster mental health and substance-abuse treatment, increase broadband access and replenish the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
COVID-19
VDH: 701,058 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,541 deaths

Latest News

Centra seeing increase in critically ill COVID patients
The court says this change in policy is due to a rise in cases across the region and the CDC’s...
Mask mandate returns to Rockingham County Courthouse
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision
There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money