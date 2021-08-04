UVA students and professors waiting on word about mandatory masking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is supposed to come out with more information about mask requirements in the coming days. There are active discussions underway as health conditions are monitored.

“We have to respect the fact that there are going to be people who can’t be vaccinated and those are people we have to worry about and care about, and for those people, we should be wearing masks,” UVA Professor Siva Vaidhyanathan said.

Professor Siva Vaidhyanathan says he and some colleagues prefer to start the fall with students wearing masks because of the rise in the Delta variant.

“It’s not big in central Virginia but it’s huge in Florida and it’s huge in Arkansas, and it’s getting big in Texas, and, and some of those people are going to come to Charlottesville in the next few weeks,” Vaidhyanathan said. “So given that, it makes sense to put masks on at the beginning of the semester.”

The concern is really for those traveling and the those not vaccinated. Albemarle County Schools and Charlottesville City Schools recently announced their decision for mandatory masks in classrooms.

“I am grateful that public schools in this area have instituted a mask mandate,” Vaidhyanathan said. “I think that it is a smart and wise policy to start out the school year, as you’re bringing all these new people back together, to just put that little bit of safety in there, right, add an airbag to the seatbelt.”

ACPS and CCS have more to fear since many of their students have not gotten the vaccine. This is not the case at the university, but it can be a different story when students leave grounds.

“It’s probably going to be safer in a classroom not to wear a mask,” Dr. Bill Petri with UVA Health said. “But then they should be wearing masks indoors in public settings, because you’re gonna be leaving this community where everyone is going to be required to be vaccinated.”

Some students are ready to put back on the masks.

“I’d feel comfortable wearing masks and honestly I might just wear one anyways because people who are vaccinated can get the delta variant,” UVA student Lily Simmerman said.

Classes are now less than three weeks away. There is still a lot of unknown as we prepare for the upcoming year.

