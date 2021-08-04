Advertise With Us
Sunny, breezy and great !

Late week warm up
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The weather really does affect to way you feel, and everyone should be feeling great. Low humidity and cooler than normal temperatures will be with us for the next couple of days. Needed rain is to our east, and slowly moving away. An approaching system is expected to bring scattered storms to the area Saturday. Meanwhile, heat and humidity will gradually build with the potential for the start of another heat wave Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

