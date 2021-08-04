Officials: Inmate killed in cell by another inmate

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Correctional officials in Virginia say an inmate has been killed in his cell in an apparent attack by another inmate.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release the 63-year-old inmate was pronounced dead on Tuesday night at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say the victim was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. His name is being withheld while officials try to reach his next of kin.

Officials say the apparent assailant is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.