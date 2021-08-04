New CDC eviction ban applies to Charlottesville, Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At least six million Americans that are behind in rent are getting a reprieve, for now.

The CDC’s new eviction moratorium could help people struggling, but people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County may be left out if they do not follow the fine print that comes along with it.

According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, the city and county qualify for this new eviction ban due to the “substantial” amount of COVID-19 transmissions in the area.

“We are fortunate in Virginia that we have probably one of the best rent relief programs in the country,” Rick Jones said. “There is absolutely no need to have a moratorium...there’s almost, there’s over $700 million of money in Virginia that has not been applied for.”

Jones has been managing properties in the Charlottesville area for nearly 50 years. He says some people will take advantage of a blanket moratorium.

“You have to say that you have either applied to your property owner for a repayment plan, you have to say that you have been impacted by COVID, and you have to say that you have applied for rent relief,” Jones said. “It’s scary for a lot of small property owners because if they don’t have the rent paid, they’re not able to pay their bills either.”

Brian Campbell with the Charlottesville Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America sides with the renters: DSA wrote a letter to Albemarle County, pushing supervisors to get involved.

With an eviction crisis looming, Cville committed $300K to LAJC for eviction prevention. But @AlbemarleCounty hasn't done its part, even with a higher eviction rate. We call on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to provide legal services for tenants facing eviction. pic.twitter.com/DZKFO3J1qI — Charlottesville DSA (@CvilleDSA) August 3, 2021

“Charlottesville DSA and our community partners are asking the county to fund right to counsel for evictions,” Campbell said.

Charlottesville awarded $300,000 to the Legal Aid Justice Center to help with eviction prevention. Now, PACEM, The Haven, DSA, and other organizations are calling on Albemarle Co. to make the same commitment.

“It’s really important for Albemarle County residents get the same protections that city residents are. Somebody shouldn’t be facing a worse situation just because they happen to live on the wrong side of the county line,” Campbell said.

Organizations like DSA mainly want the county to help fund legal representation for tenants.

Jones says it shouldn’t have to get to that point: “I’m more focused on trying to reach the people that want the help, that need the help, deserve the help. And that’s, so far, 95% of them,” he said.

The new CDC anti-eviction order will last until October 3, but Jones says landlords can still take their renters to court if they aren’t following all the necessary steps and actively seeking assistance.

