As Delta variant continues to spread, UVA pharmacist urges unvaccinated people to get their shot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many people still hesitant about getting their COVID-19 vaccine, even with the Delta variant surging across the country, health experts like Justin Vesser, a manager of ambulatory pharmacy services with University of Virginia Health, says to get it as soon as possible.

“It makes you sicker, it makes you more contagious,” Vesser said. “Delta is so virulent and it multiplies so fast that even a fully vaccinated person can have pockets of it in your nasal cavity. You can actually have enough in your bloodstream so you can actually shed enough to cause another person to be infected. That’s really scary considering the large percent of our population that have chosen not to be vaccinated.”

Vesser is one of many health experts at UVA saying not to walk, but run, to get a vaccine.

“You are much less likely to contract the virus if you get it, you are much less likely to get severe forms of the disease and that’s a glorious part of the success of the vaccine,” he said.

While the vaccine may be new, the science behind it is decades in the making. Vesser says the small chance of side effects from it are nothing compared to the severity of the virus.

“A handful of people out of millions will experience those, compared to more than 600,000 deaths in the U.S. specifically attributed to COVID-19,” he said.

Vesser is reminding people that vaccines do prevent death and hospitalization, ultimately saving lives.

“As someone who looks at the information all the time, there is overwhelming support that the safest, smartest thing you can do for your own health, in this season of the COVID-19, is to get the first vaccine you can get and get it as soon as you possibly can,” he stated.

Vesser says said even if you have already been infected with COVID-19, you still need to get your shot, as it may provide better protection than natural immunity.

