Cloudy start, sunny finish
Heat and humidity returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure to our east is delivering morning cloudiness. As we go through the late morning hours we expect breaks in the cloudiness resulting in partly sunny skies by this afternoon. Northerly wind will keep pleasant temperatures around the next couple of days. However, heat and high humidity levels will rise this weekend, with a scattered storm later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 870s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s,,,Low: AROUND 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low: low 70s
