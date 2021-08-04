Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cloudy start, sunny finish

Heat and humidity returns
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure to our east is delivering morning cloudiness. As we go through the late morning hours we expect breaks in the cloudiness resulting in partly sunny skies by this afternoon. Northerly wind will keep pleasant temperatures around the next couple of days. However, heat and high humidity levels will rise this weekend, with a scattered storm later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 870s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s,,,Low: AROUND 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low: low 70s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
A Treat for August - Pleasant through the Mid-Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Pleasantly warm
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon