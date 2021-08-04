Cloudy start, sunny finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure to our east is delivering morning cloudiness. As we go through the late morning hours we expect breaks in the cloudiness resulting in partly sunny skies by this afternoon. Northerly wind will keep pleasant temperatures around the next couple of days. However, heat and high humidity levels will rise this weekend, with a scattered storm later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 870s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s,,,Low: AROUND 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low: low 70s

