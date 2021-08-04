Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Centra seeing increase in critically ill COVID patients

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health in Lynchburg is experiencing a surge in COVID-positive patients with the spread of the delta variant, according to hospital officials.

Centra is seeing “seeing significantly higher numbers of younger and more critically ill patients, the majority of which are largely unvaccinated,” said Chief Nursing Officer Joan Deal. “As a result, the percentage of our total system beds caring for COVID patients has more than doubled over the past two weeks.”

As a result of COVID cases exceeding Centra’s bed capacity at Lynchburg General Hospital, the health system is instituting:

  • The return to Essential Disaster Documentation
  • Nurse-initiated protocol to assist in assessing / offering COVID vaccine to all admitted patients
  • Patient education fliers will promote the COVID vaccine for use in in-patient rooms

Centra is also working on agreements with local and traveling nurses to maintain staffing.

