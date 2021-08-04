Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Celebrate Virginia Farmers Market Week

Stuarts Draft Farm Market
Stuarts Draft Farm Market(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed August 1-7 to be Virginia’s Farmers Market week.

The number of markets and roadside stands has grown significantly over the years, with 280 markets in the state.

And with Virginia produce in its prime, August is a great time to stop by to support local farmers.

“People are wanting to get out and eat healthy, and I think what they found out being cooped up all last year, is they want to support their local farmers and support their local communities because everyone really suffered economically,” Virginia Davis, owner of Stuarts Draft Farm Market, said.

While some markets did have to cancel its season last year, due to the pandemic, Davis was able to keep her market open.

“Since a lot of people were cooking at home, you saw more people buying garden plants to raise vegetables, you saw more people coming in here instead of going to the grocery store,” Davis said. “This year, I see not as many people because with the restrictions being lifted, they’re taking advantage of eating out at restaurants.”

In his proclamation, Northam noted that many farmers markets are increasing access to fresh food by offering SNAP benefits and participating in Virginia Fresh Match.

“I just think it’s great that people are going to come out and support their local farmers markets because you’re supporting your local farmer, your neighbor, your community, and it’s important to do that,” Davis said.

