Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

BRHD’s ‘Mobi’ to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Downtown Mall every Monday

BRHD Mobile Health Clinic (FILE)
BRHD Mobile Health Clinic (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working with the Blue Ridge Health District to offer city employees and the public their chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The city says BRHD’s mobile vaccination unit “Mobi” will be parked in front of the Ting Pavilion every Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is currently set for six weeks, but may be extended.

Mobi will be administering both Johnson & Johnson (single dose) and Pfizer (double dose) vaccines.

No identification or insurance is needed to get vaccinated. Minors 12 to 17 years of age must be accompanied by a consenting adult.

Charlottesville says Mobi will be scheduled on Tuesday, September 7, from 1–3 p.m. for the week of the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 701,058 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,541 deaths
Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting...
Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting virtual meetings
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a webinar hosted by the Virginia Department of Health's Office...
Fauci meets virtually with Virginia COVID leaders to analyze state of the virus, vaccinations
Albemarle County Police Department's National Night Out
Albemarle County Police emphasize community at National Night Out