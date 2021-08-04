BRHD’s ‘Mobi’ to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Downtown Mall every Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working with the Blue Ridge Health District to offer city employees and the public their chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The city says BRHD’s mobile vaccination unit “Mobi” will be parked in front of the Ting Pavilion every Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is currently set for six weeks, but may be extended.

Mobi will be administering both Johnson & Johnson (single dose) and Pfizer (double dose) vaccines.

No identification or insurance is needed to get vaccinated. Minors 12 to 17 years of age must be accompanied by a consenting adult.

Charlottesville says Mobi will be scheduled on Tuesday, September 7, from 1–3 p.m. for the week of the Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.