Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bond has been denied for a neurologist facing several charges related to child pornography.

An attorney for David Lapides had called two witnesses to the stand Friday, July 30, to testify in Charlottesville Circuit Court that her client is not a danger to himself or the community.

Judge Humes Franklin had stated last week that he needed more time to review the case.

NBC29 reached out to the court for an update Wednesday, August 4, and learned that Lapides’ bond had been denied.

Lapides was arrested Thursday, July 22, and is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

UVA Medical Center has previously stated that it is cooperating with the investigation, and that Lapides is on unpaid administrative leave.

