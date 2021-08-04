Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bond denied after UVA doctor appeals decision

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health(UVA Health)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bond has been denied for a neurologist facing several charges related to child pornography.

An attorney for David Lapides had called two witnesses to the stand Friday, July 30, to testify in Charlottesville Circuit Court that her client is not a danger to himself or the community.

Judge Humes Franklin had stated last week that he needed more time to review the case.

NBC29 reached out to the court for an update Wednesday, August 4, and learned that Lapides’ bond had been denied.

Lapides was arrested Thursday, July 22, and is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

UVA Medical Center has previously stated that it is cooperating with the investigation, and that Lapides is on unpaid administrative leave.

RELATED: UVA doctor facing child pornography charges

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting
COVID-19
VDH: 701,058 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,541 deaths

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia House passes Democrats’ spending plan
Centra seeing increase in critically ill COVID patients
The court says this change in policy is due to a rise in cases across the region and the CDC’s...
Mask mandate returns to Rockingham County Courthouse
There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money