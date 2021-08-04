Albemarle County Police emphasize community at National Night Out

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Albemarle County Police got to engage with citizens at its National Night Out event.

Tuesday afternoon at Fashion Square Mall, officers chatted with the community members they serve. They also set up several stands with activities and teaching tools.

Chief Ron Lantz says events like these are big to restore trust and build bonds.

“We always tell people ‘we are this community’” he said. “I want people to understand that. When they leave, [they’ll say] ‘wow they really make an effort to be a part of the community, to include us in problem-solving.’ It’s a great thing that the police department does and I want them to understand that.”

Lantz says he hopes to have more community engagement events, like Coffee with a Cop.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.