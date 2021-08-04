Advertise With Us
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail offering tours to public

The Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail is opening up for public tours.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is opening up for public tours.

This is a way for ACRJ to gain input for a new study. It’s the first step in a long process for possibly renovating a large part of the jail.

“It’s never been renovated. So we’re looking at going in and looking at everything: where the staff work, where the inmates live, any services we provide, we want to provide more programming space, make the area safer for both staff and inmates, make it more efficient,” Martin Kumer said.

Tours are set to go through the entire month of August. To sign up, you can call the jail at (434) 977-6981.

