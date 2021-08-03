Waynesboro PD identifies theft suspect
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department provided an update on social media that the theft suspect has been identified.
The Waynesboro Police Department took to Twitter to ask if anyone recognizes the man or vehicle in the photos.
WPD says the vehicle was involved in a recent theft from a local business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
