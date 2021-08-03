Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Waynesboro PD identifies theft suspect

WPD says the vehicle was involved in a recent theft from a local business.
WPD says the vehicle was involved in a recent theft from a local business.(Source: Waynesboro Police Department (WHSV))
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department provided an update on social media that the theft suspect has been identified.

The Waynesboro Police Department took to Twitter to ask if anyone recognizes the man or vehicle in the photos.

WPD says the vehicle was involved in a recent theft from a local business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 699,342 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,536 deaths

Latest News

Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting...
Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting virtual meetings
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a webinar hosted by the Virginia Department of Health's Office...
Fauci meets virtually with Virginia COVID leaders to analyze state of the virus, vaccinations
Albemarle County Police Department's National Night Out
Albemarle County Police emphasize community at National Night Out
The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company's rescue engine was damaged and taken out of service...
Weyers Cave Fire Company gets new truck, and now they might need another
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters and counter-protesters clash