Waynesboro PD identifies theft suspect

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department provided an update on social media that the theft suspect has been identified.

Thanks for all the tips. The suspect has been identified! — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) August 3, 2021

The Waynesboro Police Department took to Twitter to ask if anyone recognizes the man or vehicle in the photos.

WPD says the vehicle was involved in a recent theft from a local business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Do you know this person? If so, please get in contact with WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. This vehicle was involved in a recent theft from a local business. This case is currently being investigated. pic.twitter.com/d9lmxAmdm9 — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.