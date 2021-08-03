Advertise With Us
A Treat for August - Pleasant through the Mid-Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A treat for Summer. Pleasant temperatures and low humidity continue through the mid-week. An area of low pressure will track to our east, along a stalled front at the coast. Some clouds can be expected at times, with most all the rain staying toward the coast. Temperatures will turn much warmer and the humidity will increase as we move into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature some storms and turning hotter with the return of 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Variable clouds, comfortable. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High: Low 80s. Low low 60s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, stray shower possible. High: mid 80s. Low low 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, more seasonable. High: upper 80s. Low upper 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s. Low upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High: low to mid 90s. Low low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid, few storms. Highs low 90s.

