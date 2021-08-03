Advertise With Us
Staunton Council getting ready for annual retreat

Staunton City Council during a meeting at City Hall in downtown Staunton.
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council is made up of seven different individuals with sometimes very different ideas about the direction they’d like to see Staunton take. Now, those members are getting ready to spend some quality time together to see if they can find a shared vision for the Queen City.

Council typically retreats every year, but due to COVID-19 and disagreements on how to gather, that meeting did not happen in 2020. But it’s happening now.

Three facilitators who will guide the process this year are asking council members what some of their top priorities are going into the retreat.

Mayor Andrea Oakes says she’d like to see a vision statement that focuses on economic development, the continued support of first responders, a focus on building up Staunton’s West End, and maintaining the charm of downtown Staunton.

“Sit down, one-on-one, and just come to the table and look at what’s best for the future of Staunton. And to be able to have that foresight that we can put on paper,” stated Oakes. “But we need to hear from the citizens, because we are here to listen to the citizens when it comes to the future of Staunton.”

The City launched a survey in anticipation of last year’s retreat, and that survey is still open.

It asks the public a couple of questions about their 10-year vision for Staunton, and their top five priorities over the next two years.

The two-day retreat starts next Tuesday at the Frontier Culture Museum. It is open to the public, but there’s no public comment, so the time to weigh in is now. The City’s survey can be found at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/city-council/vision-priorities/vision-feedback .

NOTICE

I hereby call a special meeting of Staunton City Council. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m., and Wednesday, August 11, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at the Frontier Culture Museum, Dairy Barn Lecture Hall, 1290 Richmond Road, Staunton, Virginia, for the purpose of a City Council retreat.

I request that the Clerk of Council, in coordination with the staff of the City Manager, post and otherwise widely publicize notice of this memorandum.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

There will be no opportunity for public comment.

