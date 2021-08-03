Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded in Tennessee workplace shooting; gunman dead

The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.
The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business and was later fatally shot by police.

Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets the suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

Aaron said the suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers.

Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June.

His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
COVID-19
VDH: 699,342 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,536 deaths

Latest News

Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting...
Charlottesville recommends council keep state of emergency in place into October, impacting virtual meetings
The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company's rescue engine was damaged and taken out of service...
Weyers Cave Fire Company gets new truck, and now they might need another
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling
Police lights file graphic.
Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital