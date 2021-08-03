Plenty of clouds and cool temperatures
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A strong area of high pressure to our north will keep most of the rain to our southeast. Right now, we have a deficit of almost 5.5″ for the year. Our next chance for any scattered rain will be Saturday. Meanwhile, northerly wind will deliver another pleasant day temperature wise. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures and humidity. By the weekend heat and humidity will build back into the region. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & cool, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
