Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Plenty of clouds and cool temperatures

Close but no cigar
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A strong area of high pressure to our north will keep most of the rain to our southeast. Right now, we have a deficit of almost 5.5″ for the year. Our next chance for any scattered rain will be Saturday. Meanwhile, northerly wind will deliver another pleasant day temperature wise. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures and humidity. By the weekend heat and humidity will build back into the region. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
(FILE)
Former Charlottesville dermatologist sentenced
(FILE)
Juvenile charged in connection with deadly Madison Co. shooting

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
More Clouds Tuesday and Pleasant. Spotty Shower Possible
nbc29 weather at noon
What a day !