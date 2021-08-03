Plenty of clouds and cool temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A strong area of high pressure to our north will keep most of the rain to our southeast. Right now, we have a deficit of almost 5.5″ for the year. Our next chance for any scattered rain will be Saturday. Meanwhile, northerly wind will deliver another pleasant day temperature wise. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures and humidity. By the weekend heat and humidity will build back into the region. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

