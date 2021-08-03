Pleasantly warm

Advertise With Us
Limited rain, late week warm up
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north is keeping rain to our southeast. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the remainder of the day. An area of low pressure will track to our east, keeping clouds in place. As the week progresses breaks in the cloud cover can be expected. Temperatures and humidity levels will gradually rise. By this weekend look for hot and humid weather to be on tap, with a small chance for a scattered storm later Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

