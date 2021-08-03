Nelson Co. baseball league forced to cancel season due to lack of volunteers

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many know the saying, “if you build it they will come,” but that isn’t the case at Nelson County’s field of dreams.

“Baseball is America’s greatest pastime, and it’s one of the only things that the kids here in Nelson County have,” Nelson County Youth Baseball Association Vice President Justin Durkee said.

Durkee is one of three members left of the league’s board.

“Fall season has been cancelled due to the lack of volunteers to help us keep this facility open as well as many board positions have yet to be filled,” he said.

Empty fields this fall will keep more than 300 kids ages 4 to 15 from learning how to field ground balls and swing for the fences in the county.

“We did give them options of signing up with a couple of the local neighboring counties to continue to be able to play in the fall season,” Durkee said. “Some families aren’t going to be able to make that happen.”

Amherst County and Madison Heights are the next two closest options for kids this fall. In order for Logan Campbell’s son to play the game he loves, his family will have to drive across county lines.

“Maybe some more people will miss it once it’s gone,” Campbell said. “It’s a crying shame that this has to get to that point, but maybe this is what it takes to get people more involved.”

While the fall season is cancelled in Nelson County, there is optimism it’ll return in the spring. However, that all depends on help from the community.

“We’ve got to have volunteers,” Campbell said. “If we don’t have volunteers, then the whole thing falls apart.”

Durkee says if something doesn’t change, the fields will sit empty for a lot longer than just the fall.

“There’s been a lot of work, a lot of hard work, long hours, that’s been put in here for just to just disappear,” he said.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more information email nelsoncountyyouthbaseball@gmail.com.

