Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

