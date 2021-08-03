JABA volunteers needed to help assist seniors on insurance plans

Advertise With Us
JABA looking for volunteers to connect with seniors virtually
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) is looking for volunteers to help people make big financial decisions and learn about Medicare.

JABA says many people need assistance when committing to an insurance plan or knowing how to answer complicated Medicare questions.

That is why it is looking for volunteers to offer one-on-one counseling to make sure they get the most out of their plan.

“It’s one of our most rewarding volunteer experiences,” JABA Volunteer Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said. “By the time the senior leaves the appointment, the counselor can actually see exactly how much money they saved each senior, and they can see them really growing in confidence.”

JABA is also looking for volunteers to help with activities such as calling bingo, music, and arts & crafts.

People can learn more about volunteering by visiting www.jabacares.org/become-a-volunteer or reaching out to the volunteer coordinator directly at wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or 434-817-5226.

