Charlottesville boxer uses the sport to help turn his life around

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I wish I found it when I was little,” Charlottesville boxer Timothy Brown said. “That way, I didn’t have to go through so many trials and tribulations.”

At the age of 21, Brown takes pride in being ready to step in the ring against anyone at any time. But before he took up boxing one year ago, he faced the same opponent every day: himself.

“When I was a kid, I was always mad at everything,” he said. “I don’t think I was really myself.”

One day, he decided he’d had enough. Brown turned the page on trading blows with the man in the mirror.

“It was to the point where I just woke up one day and I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m sick of this. I want something different. I want to be different.’” he said.

Now, his focus is on boxing. In his short time in the sport, he’s found some success. With a championship belts from regional tournaments, he’s training for more.

“I had goals at first, but now those goals are more intense,” he said. “Now, I want to kind of get into nationals or golden gloves.”

His coach Charles Bailey says pound for pound, the five-foot-nine and 157-pound Brown is built for the ring.

“For us to go on a national scene like this and compete with the highest level or amateur boxers in the country and not only compete, but to win is amazing,” Bailey said.

For Bailey, he believes his protégé is the best of what central Virginia has to offer.

“Charlottesville boxing is back,” he said.

And even though Brown enjoys landing a hard right hook on an opponent, setting a good example for his two-year-old son is what keeps him going.

“You’ve got to do whatever it takes for your family,” he said. “Whatever it takes.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

