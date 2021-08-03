Albemarle County Schools working towards digital equity

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools will be promoting digital equity this coming academic year for all students.

The goal is to help students better understand how to use technology, no matter where they are.

Students were given there own devices to take home last year, such as laptops and tablets. Now, schools want to focus on the next step.

“We still have homes that are on dial up - as at least a couple of years ago as hard as it is to believe. So, it really leads to unequal opportunities and unequal outcomes, and that’s really what we need to overcome,” Phil Giaramita with ACPS said.

Albemarle County students will learn to be more comfortable with technology and research, no matter their prior experience.

ACPS is expected to release more details in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.