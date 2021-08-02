You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A northerly wind will keep conditions pleasant throughout the area today. Cooler than normal temperatures and lower humidity will be with us for the start of the week. Currently there is a stalled frontal boundary to our east and south. Waves of low pressure are expected to develop and track to our northeast. Clouds will thicken tonight, and a few showers are possible later Tuesday. Most of the showers will see this week will be hit or miss, but appreciated during these dry times. Heat and humidity will begin to build later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.