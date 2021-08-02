Charlottesville City Schools still searching for bus drivers with school starting in three weeks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is just a few weeks away, but there is still a question of how some students will be getting there.

Charlottesville City Schools currently has less than half of the bus drivers needed.

“Bus drivers are an integral part, you know, of the school system. I mean without them, our kids couldn’t get to an education, as simple as that,” Charlottesville Area Transit Marketing Manager Kyle Ervin said.

Charlottesville provides transportation to schools in conjunction with the CAT bus system.

“Of course, transit is a little bit different from school bus. School bus you have to be really good with kids, because you make an impact on those kids every single day that you see them in the morning, in the afternoon,” Ervin said.

CAT says there are currently 13 part-time school bus drivers in the city and one full-time lead driver. The school division needs about 30 drivers.

“So it’s been a big concern for a while,” Charlottesville City Schools Assistant Superintendent Kim Powell said “But the key for us is for the CAT drivers to support pupil drivers as they have in the past because that’s always been part of balancing the equation for pupil transportation in Charlottesville.”

Drivers are paid $15 to $18 an hour and get full-time benefits.

“It’s a great opportunity for employment for a lot of folks, you know the compensation has become much more competitive, and working with our students can be really rewarding, on top of the financial benefits of it,” Powell said.

The city is hold training sessions throughout August in order to find more drivers. The first session is set for Saturday, August 7. Anybody is welcome, no matter their experience level. More information can be found at the city of Charlottesville page on governmentjobs.com.

