What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. A northerly wind has ushered in comfortable humidity levels and below average temperatures. A cold front to our east will be the area waves of low pressure will develop along the next couple of days. Our chances for needed rain will increase, however, rainfall amounts are expected to be under a half inch. Later this week heat and humidity will build, allowing temperatures to warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness & cool, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday” Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

