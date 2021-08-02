VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.
VSP says the crash happened along Route 276, near Iron Horse Road, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. A 2019 Ford Ranger went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.
The driver, 69-year-old Joseph A. Monger Jr. of Elkton, died at the scene of the crash. Monger was not wearing a seatbelt.
