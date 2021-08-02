Advertise With Us
Virginia man charged with hate crime following attack

Robbie Lee Kirby Jr.
Robbie Lee Kirby Jr.(Staunton Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. - A Virginia man is in jail after police say he attacked another man after targeting the victim with a racial slur.

The News Leader of Staunton reports the Staunton Police Department says a 19-year-old Black man was the victim in the attack.

According to police, the suspect, Robbie Lee Kirby Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, had been free on bond after being charged in July with malicious wounding, but he is now facing a hate crime charge.

Police say a group of demonstrators in downtown Staunton were confronted by a man who uttered a racial slur before the attack.

Authorities say the man was punched in the head.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

