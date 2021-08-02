Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers to convene in person for special session

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers are set to meet in Richmond for a short special session to elect judges and adjust the state budget to account for billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money.

The legislators convene at noon Monday at the Capitol. They will be meeting there in person for the first time since the 2020 regular session ended. Meetings since then have taken place virtually or in special event centers because of the pandemic.

Legislators will be taking up a wide-ranging budget proposal crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democratic leaders.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.
COVID-19
VDH: 697,939 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,534 deaths
There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money
FILE
Drug court coming to Madison and Orange