Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on I-81 at mile marker 227 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The South left shoulder is closed. All lanes are open as of 5:52 p.m.

Traffic backups are approximately ten miles. Northbound traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder northbound. Stay with WHSV for updates on this crash.

UPDATE: The wreckage will be cleaned up overnight by recovery crews. ***Multiple lane closures on I-81 North and South... Posted by Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, August 2, 2021

