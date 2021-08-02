Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.

Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash.
Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on I-81 at mile marker 227 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The South left shoulder is closed. All lanes are open as of 5:52 p.m.

Traffic backups are approximately ten miles. Northbound traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder northbound. Stay with WHSV for updates on this crash.

UPDATE: The wreckage will be cleaned up overnight by recovery crews. ***Multiple lane closures on I-81 North and South...

Posted by Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Lawmakers in Virginia’s Statehouse got right to it Monday to figure out how to spend $4.3...
Virginia lawmakers gavel in for start of General Assembly special session
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
(FILE)
Organizations working to end child trafficking in Charlottesville area
Khizr Khan (FILE)
Pres. Biden nominates Khizr Khan to religious freedom post