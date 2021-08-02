SBA to open PPP forgiveness loan portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Small Business Administration will open a new portal on August 4.

It will expedite the process of getting your loan forgiven. This is only for loans of $150,000 or less.

Greg McFetridge with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center says for the bigger loans, there’s more steps in order to make sure the loans aren’t fraudulent.

“They want to make sure they have all the paperwork to handle the bigger loans so they’re not giving them as easy a time as the smaller loans,” he said.

This portal is designed to cut out the “middle man,” the banks, when verifying each loan.

