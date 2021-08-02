Advertise With Us
Pres. Biden nominates Khizr Khan to religious freedom post

Khizr Khan (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden has appointed Gold Star father Khizr Khan to the Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The White House says Khan is an advocate for religious freedom and devotes his time to providing legal services to veterans, men and women serving in uniform, and their families.

Kahn is the father of University of Virginia graduate Humayun Khan, who was killed in the line of duty in Iraq.

