Positive Paws K9 Angels struggles through the pandemic

Positive Paws K-9 Angels is located in Augusta County.
Positive Paws K-9 Angels is located in Augusta County.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STUART’S DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) -“To train dogs to be either therapy dogs or service dogs.. it is amazing. Right now though daily because of the pandemic, I am living with a fear of this ending,” Stacey Payne with Positive Paws K9 Angels said.

Positive Paws K9 Angels is a nonprofit organization that trains therapy, support and service dogs for people with disabilities.

“I have epilepsy, I also have hyperglycemia, we do mobility assist, we do diabetic alert and response, we do seizure alert and the response we do autism autistic service dogs down syndrome with different fleeing,” Payne said. “So there are a lot of different ones we actually train service dogs for.”

Gracie is a part of a team of dogs that makes visits to nursing homes and schools offers support.

“They bring joy to people’s lives you go to school and watch kids read to the dogs, the nursing homes, most of them have had dogs in the past they miss their dogs and when they see these dogs it brings real joy,” therapy dog trainer Judy Cox said.

The pandemic has slowed down many of the organization’s normal fundraising efforts.

“Our funding has become so limited that it has really limited what we can do in the community,” treasurer Jan Chase added.

Board members say they are struggling to stay afloat.

“And I am so fearful that it is going to end there, honestly. The times are different when I dreamt about what I wanted to do to help other people with disabilities I never thought I’d get as far as I come,” Payne said.

Organization leaders say help does not just come in the form of money or donations.

“Call us and say hey I want to be a part of this and I want to volunteer come in, we will train you to work with these dogs to help us be a part of our socialization be a part of therapy dog teams be a part of our service dog there are so many things you can do,” Payne said.

To donate to or support Positive Paws K9 Angels, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

