Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nature and bird sighting walks to Charlottesville soon

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nature walk is coming to Charlottesville on August 3 where people can learn to identify birds by sight and sound.

Groups are starting off at Pen Park and will walk along the Rivanna Trail.

“For right now, the walks are about three hours each, close to downtown, for older, accompanied kids and adults and we might be offering some coming up for younger kids who are shorter with easier terrain,” said Tom Wyatt, nature walk guide.

The guided walks are designed to excite people about the outdoors. Those who attend will learn about different species of trees along the way. Photos of all the spotted species of birds will be sent out to everyone who joins in.

Sign up by emailing Tom Wyatt.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Golf Tournament
CBIC 23rd Annual Gala Celebration Week
Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
The Center at Belvedere
Women’s Empowerment Day in Charlottesville
Groups are working together to pick blueberries for the BRAFB
Community groups harvest blueberries for BRAFB