Nature and bird sighting walks to Charlottesville soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nature walk is coming to Charlottesville on August 3 where people can learn to identify birds by sight and sound.

Groups are starting off at Pen Park and will walk along the Rivanna Trail.

“For right now, the walks are about three hours each, close to downtown, for older, accompanied kids and adults and we might be offering some coming up for younger kids who are shorter with easier terrain,” said Tom Wyatt, nature walk guide.

The guided walks are designed to excite people about the outdoors. Those who attend will learn about different species of trees along the way. Photos of all the spotted species of birds will be sent out to everyone who joins in.

Sign up by emailing Tom Wyatt.

