More Clouds Tuesday and Pleasant. Spotty Shower Possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as hot and overall low humidity this first week of August. High pressure to our north has pushed in drier, less humid air. A front is stalled well to our south, along this front the next couple of days, little waves of low pressure will ride along it. This will bring us more clouds, but overall low chances for showers. On Thursday, we could see a few storms. Much of the rain will fall across Eastern Virginia and into the Carolinas, this week. Temperatures will turn much warmer and the humidity will increase as we move into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature some storms and turning hotter with the return of 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness, comfortable. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, pleasant. Stray shower possible. High: upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun. Stray shower possible. High: around 80. Low low 60s

Thursday: Variable clouds, a few showers or storm. High: low 80s. Low low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s. Low upper 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s. Low upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: low 90s. Low low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.