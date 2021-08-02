Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

More Clouds Tuesday and Pleasant. Spotty Shower Possible

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as hot and overall low humidity this first week of August. High pressure to our north has pushed in drier, less humid air. A front is stalled well to our south, along this front the next couple of days, little waves of low pressure will ride along it. This will bring us more clouds, but overall low chances for showers. On Thursday, we could see a few storms. Much of the rain will fall across Eastern Virginia and into the Carolinas, this week. Temperatures will turn much warmer and the humidity will increase as we move into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature some storms and turning hotter with the return of 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness, comfortable. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, pleasant. Stray shower possible. High: upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun. Stray shower possible. High: around 80. Low low 60s

Thursday: Variable clouds, a few showers or storm. High: low 80s. Low low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s. Low upper 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s. Low upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: low 90s. Low low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
What a day !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
You gotta love it !
Less Hot First Week of August