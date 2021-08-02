McAuliffe visits powerline training academy in Palmyra, talks broadband access

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe was in Palmyra Monday, August 2, visiting the Powerline Training Academy.

The Democrat will have to double down on broadband access if he returns to the governor’s mansion for another term.

“We have about 320,000-plus homes in Virginia don’t have broadband access. I will get it done in two years, well, I will streamline this process,” McAuliffe said. “We’ll move it very quickly, we will be the first state in America, where every single Virginia resident has access to broadband.”

The need for high-speed internet access was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it came to education.

“14% of students didn’t have access to broadband,” McAuliffe said. “That is very unfair.”

Electric co-op CEOs let the candidate know about their priorities for broadband access and better infrastructure.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure put on us to deliver on transportation. We got to be careful, because our infrastructure is aging and we need to keep it secure,” John Hewa said.

McAuliffe says there is work to be done.

“I think there’s a real opportunity here in rural Virginia. We’ve got to fix broadband,” he said.

The candidate believes all of this can get done in the next few years because of federal funds that could be available through the infrastructure bill making its way through the U.S. Senate and the American Rescue Plan.

