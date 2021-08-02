Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

McAuliffe visits powerline training academy in Palmyra, talks broadband access

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe was in Palmyra Monday, August 2, visiting the Powerline Training Academy.

The Democrat will have to double down on broadband access if he returns to the governor’s mansion for another term.

“We have about 320,000-plus homes in Virginia don’t have broadband access. I will get it done in two years, well, I will streamline this process,” McAuliffe said. “We’ll move it very quickly, we will be the first state in America, where every single Virginia resident has access to broadband.”

The need for high-speed internet access was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it came to education.

“14% of students didn’t have access to broadband,” McAuliffe said. “That is very unfair.”

Electric co-op CEOs let the candidate know about their priorities for broadband access and better infrastructure.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure put on us to deliver on transportation. We got to be careful, because our infrastructure is aging and we need to keep it secure,” John Hewa said.

McAuliffe says there is work to be done.

“I think there’s a real opportunity here in rural Virginia. We’ve got to fix broadband,” he said.

The candidate believes all of this can get done in the next few years because of federal funds that could be available through the infrastructure bill making its way through the U.S. Senate and the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Christensen with his $2-million check.
Orange County man wins $2-million playing Mega Millions
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from...
UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past
Jonathan Michael Morris. Photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Latest News

Belmont Bridge
Belmont Bridge replacement project kicks off
Belmont Bridge
Belmont Bridge replacement project kicks off
Charlottesville City Schools buses in their lot on Avon Street. The City is still searching for...
Charlottesville City Schools still searching for bus drivers with school starting in three weeks
African American Teaching Fellows
African American Teaching Fellows adds more people to their program